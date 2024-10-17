The boat even drug-runners are scared of: Marell M17 hybrid yacht tour

Hybrid doesn't necessarily mean slow, boring with a limited range. Hugo Andreae steps onboard the 50 knot capable Marell M17

If you thought all diesel electric hybrid boats were slow, boring craft with limited range and sea-keeping abilities best suited to plodding along lakes and rivers, it’s time to think again – and the Marell M17 practically demands that you do!

Swedish yard Marell Boats has teamed up with Scania motors to develop a hybrid boat that makes a mockery of those preconceptions. And we were among the first journalists to sea trial it.

Called the M17, it’s an all aluminium deep-vee planing craft designed primarily for use as a patrol boat, although a leisure version is also available. Power comes from a pair of Scania hybrid diesel electric engines linked to MJP waterjets. Together they are capable of powering the M17 to a top speed of more than 50 knots, yet it will also cruise all day at 8-10 knots in almost total silence using electric only mode.

Not only does this make for a much quieter and nicer environment for the crew, it also gives much better slow speed control as there is no lower limit to the idle speed.

When more speed is needed, the big 16-litre V8 diesels kick in automatically, delivering up to 1,150hp per side in addition to the 230kW (308hp) electric motors. The result is electrifying, in every sense of the word. While not the quietest or smoothest of engines, the big Scanias provide serious shove and a fast cruising range of over 500nm

