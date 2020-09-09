Despite being built in Griefswald, the Sealine S430 will feel right at home in the sunny bays of the Cote d’Azur

Based on the hull of the flybridge F430 and coupé C430, the S430 is the sun-worshipping sibling of the trio with its fabulously beamy open-sided cockpit, cut out windows and twin canvas sliding roofs overhead.

In the image of sportscruisers of old, the Sealine S430 aims to put you in touch with the surroundings, not insulate you from them.

The cockpit features a central walkway that passes between split seating and wet bars and through the four forward-facing chairs at the helm.

Open passages on either side grant easy access up two steps to the raised side decks, which lead to a foredeck featuring a double sunpad and sunken couple’s bench.

The lower deck has a huge array of layout options, especially amidships where opposite the twin cabin there’s the choice of a small third cabin, a storage space, or another bathroom.

The master cabin, which has ensuite access to the day heads, can be specified with either a permanent double berth or scissor-action twins to offer yet more flexibility.

The standard engines are 340hp IPS450s, which are likely to struggle to shift the boat’s 12.2 tonne bulk, so best to opt for either IPS500 (380hp) or IPS600 (440hp), both of which should give the Sealine S430 a top speed of more than 30 knots.

Specification

LOA: 44ft 5in (13.55m)

Beam: 13ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS450/500/600

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: €414,950 (ex. VAT)