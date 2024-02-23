Sunseeker 120 Yacht: latest updates on groundbreaking superyacht

Following the unveiling of the Sunseeker 120 Yacht project at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, the British shipyard has provided some fresh and exciting new updates

Slotting into the range between the Sunseeker 116 Yacht and the Sunseeker 130 Yacht, the Sunseeker 120 Yacht has quite an aggressive geometric character to the external styling. And thanks to Design Unlimited, that high-impact design language continues on the inside…

Sunseeker 120 Yacht: decadent day spaces

At the back end of this latest Sunseeker superyacht, an aft-facing sun lounger with integrated parasol is built into the tender garage’s gullwing door.

That conceals a day heads and shower, as well as enough storage space for a 6m tender and a pair of jet skis.

There’s also a large aft cockpit with a transverse wet bar, plenty of freestanding furniture and elegant wraparound glass balustrades – and the flybridge looks equally impressive.

Encompassing nearly 800 square feet, it provides plenty more relaxed furniture, plus dining for 12 and a casual bar for four.

But what you might not expect is the sheer versatility of the foredeck, which provides enough space for a huge C-shaped seating unit with twin tables, plus a spa tub and a four-person sun pad.

The open-plan main deck provides another 1,300 square feet of living space but it’s subtly zoned with screens, providing a sense of separation between the formal dining and relaxed lounging zones without obstructing the flow.

Sunseeker 120 Yacht with a five cabin layout

In addition to four en-suite cabins on the lower deck, the new Sunseeker features a show-stopping owner’s suite on the forward part of the main deck.

This “private oasis” comes with a single-level deck, floor-to-ceiling windows and an intimate starboard section with a chaise longue, an armchair and a small coffee table.

There’s also a dressing room with a vanity desk, shelving and drawers plus a spacious bathroom with twin sinks, a walk-in rain shower and an elegant mix of marble, brass and rustic timber.

As for performance, this new Sunseeker superyacht will clearly be optimised for comfort and efficiency rather than outright pace.

Equipped with a pair of 2,000hp MTU V12 engines on shafts, the Sunseeker 120 Yacht should achieve a 1,730-mile range at 10 knots and a top end of around 20 knots.

Sunseeker 120 Yacht specifications

LOA: 120ft / 36.6m

Beam: 24ft 1in / 7.3m

Draft (full load): 8ft 3in / 2.5m

Fuel capacity: 19,500L / 5,151 US Gal

Water capacity: 4,400L / 1,162 US Gal

Black water capacity: 1,340L

Engines: 2 x 2,000hp MTU 12V M97L

Top speed: 20 knots

Range: 1,730 nautical miles @ 10 knots

Price: on application