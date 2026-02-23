Focus 5X First Look: Focus Motoryachts Unveils New Flagship with Radical Deck Layout

Dutch builder Focus Motoryachts is breaking the mold with a new flagship featuring a cockpit that extends right over the transom

There’s a new flagship on the way at Dutch builder, Focus Motoryachts, and it comes with quite an unusual deck layout.

At the aft end, the Focus 5X’s cockpit’s seating and sunbed unit extends through the open transom and over the aft steps to the hydraulic platform, in the style of a high-end Med dayboat.

Further forward, the saloon adopts a more classical coupé solution, with a long port galley, a two-man helm in the centre and aft-facing lounge seating at the forward end of the starboard dinette so you can keep the skipper company. This space can still be opened up, thanks to a set of hydraulic side windows and a large electric glass roof.

The layout down below is usefully flexible too.

The full-beam ensuite owner’s cabin leads onto a separate day heads, with a galley to port and either a lounge or a bunk cabin to starboard. And the forward VIP cabin comes with its own private facilities, attractively split between a port shower and a starboard heads.

Focus 5X Specifications:

LOA: 54ft 2in (16.50m)

Beam: 14ft 6in (4.43m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS-950s / MAN I6 850s

Top speed: 50+ knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.focus-motoryachts.com

