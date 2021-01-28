Suzuki has developed what it claims to be the world’s first Micro-Plastic Collecting Device for installation on outboard motors.

Marine waste is a growing environmental issue with a huge amount of discarded plastic flowing into the oceans each year.

The waste then breaks down into micro-plastics in the ocean’s ecosystem, significantly impacting marine life.

A large outboard is constantly pumping large quantities of seawater through the engine to cool the oil and cylinders before returning it to the ocean.

Suzuki has now developed a filtering device, which collects the micro-plastic waste from the water whenever the engine is running.

It can easily be installed to the return hose with no other modifications needed and does not affect performance since it only filters water that has already been used to cool the engine.

Suzuki plans to introduce the device as optional from 2021 and incorporate it as a standard feature on all its engines in the future, but the price has yet to be confirmed.