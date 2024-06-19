Twisted Marine rescues iconic British brand Scorpion RIBs

Good news for the British boating world as Twisted Marine steps in to rescue Scorpion RIBs, which went into administration in early 2024

In a significant development for the British boating community, Twisted Marine has acquired Scorpion RIBs, a well-known manufacturer of high-performance rigid inflatable boats (RIBs).

The acquisition follows Scorpion RIBs’ entry into administration earlier this year, ensuring the preservation and continuation of this iconic British brand.

Founded in 1996, Scorpion RIBs has earned a strong reputation for producing advanced and reliable RIBs, holding more endurance and race records than any other manufacturer.

The company’s future was uncertain after it went into administration in early 2024. However, the acquisition by Twisted Marine will bring renewed stability and optimism to Scorpion’s loyal customer base and RIB enthusiasts worldwide.

Charles Fawcett, Founder of Twisted Automotive and Twisted Marine, commented on the acquisition: “We are excited to bring Scorpion RIBs into the Twisted family. Scorpion RIBs is known for quality, innovation, and performance, which align with our own values. By revitalising Scorpion RIBs, we are preserving a great brand and exploring new opportunities for growth.”

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

Sir Ben Ainslie praises Scorpion 1080 chase RIB Americas Cup sailor Sir Ben Ainslie has praised the design of his Scorpion 1080, which is being used by Land Best RIB boats: Why rigid hulled inflatables make ideal starter boats

Twisted Marine, an offshoot of Twisted Automotive — specialists in modified Land Rover Defenders — will use its engineering expertise to enhance Scorpion RIBs’ production capabilities and product development.

The acquisition includes plans to produce new Twisted Scorpion RIBs with improved design and capabilities. Customers interested in purchasing a Scorpion RIB or those with existing models needing upgrades are encouraged to contact Twisted Marine.

Fawcett added, “We want to assure all Scorpion RIBs enthusiasts and customers that we are dedicated to maintaining the high standards of craftsmanship and performance they expect. We invite anyone who wants to be among the first to own a Twisted Scorpion RIB to reach out to us as we start production immediately.”

Patrick Byrne, owner of Scorpion RIBs, expressed his support for the acquisition: “After 16 years building the Scorpions, I am pleased to see Scorpion continue in the capable hands of Twisted, a British company with a great engineering heritage.”