Dutch yacht builder Van der Valk has just launched the first of its futuristic new Van Der Valk Edge 65 ‘sportsfly-explorers’...

This all-aluminium Category B cruiser is its most daring model yet, featuring cutting-edge styling, a highly efficient stepped hull and four 600hp Mercury Verado V12 outboard engines.

All that power should enable it to reach speeds of more than 40 knots, with a continuous fast cruise of 28-30 knots, while an unusually shallow draft of less than 3ft will allow it to venture into bays and beaches out of bounds to most craft this size.

The key to its efficiency is three special Petestep deflectors on the hull that help reduce the wetted surface, increase lift, reduce slamming forces and deflect spray. Given the 4,500-litre petrol tank, its quoted range is said to be in the 225nm-265nm zone depending on speed and allowing for a 10% reserve.

The main deck is zoned roughly 50:50 between cockpit space – largely sunpads and a dining table with coachroof overhang protection above – and the main saloon with an island galley at its heart and a raised three-seat helm forward.

The sportsfly is a very good size and includes room aft for a crane and small tender and/or PWC. There’s also another sunpad on that high foredeck.

Florida-based Carla Guilhem conceived the Caribbean beach-inspired accommodation, consisting of a forward ensuite owner’s cabin beneath the foredeck and a pair of twin-bed cabins amidships that share a second shower room, which doubles as the yacht’s day head.

Article continues below…

However, two-cabin versions with a more generous VIP suite are also possible. The exterior design and space planning come from the prolific Dutch design firm Cor D Rover and the naval architecture was the responsibility of Studio Delta.

The first hull is painted in Aston Martin metallic green. Prices for the Van Der Valk Edge 65 start at €3.6 million, excluding taxes.

Van Der Valk Edge 65 specifications

LOA: 64ft 4in / 19.6m

Beam: 15ft 9in / 4.8m

Fuel capacity: 4.500L

Water capacity: 823L

Engines: 4 x Mercury V12 600hp outboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: €3.6 million (ex. tax)