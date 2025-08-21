New boat at Cannes Yachting Festival: The Itama 54 is a once in an Italian blue moon boat

New Itamas don’t come along very often, so the launch of a brand new Itama 54 at this year’s Cannes show to plug the gap between the current 45 and 62 is big news.

Passers-by wouldn’t necessarily notice that the Itama 54 is new because the whole point of owning an Itama is that they have a timeless look which stays true to the design principles laid down by its founder, Mario Amati (Itama when spelt backwards), in 1969.

That means plenty of power, traditional shaft drive propulsion, a heavily built deep vee hull and a pure open design with a big cockpit, a long foredeck and a very clean 1970s aesthetic devoid of guardrails.

The 54 ticks all those boxes but adds a few innovations of its own. Foremost among these is a sunpad that has been recessed into the foredeck so as not to break the flowing lines of its elegant side profile. Other firsts for Itama include full-length side glazing in the topsides (although the windows themselves are still quite small), a reverse angled transom for a more dynamic look and a new dual cockpit layout.

The latter makes a lot of sense on an open boat like this as it means guests can sit in the forward part of the cockpit underway to get maximum shelter from the wraparound windscreen, but then spread to the aft dinette and sunpad once at anchor.

The opening section of the windscreen has also been moved to starboard to give easier access to the foredeck even when the companionway hatch is open. A large portside wetbar and a tall two-person helm bench to port with a stylish new floating console complete the main deck layout.

No renderings of the lower deck have been released yet but we’re told it has an ensuite owner’s cabin forward, a full galley and dinette amidships and a double or

twin guest suite amidships.

A pair of thumping great MAN engines provide the muscle to back up those macho looks, although the drag of those big shafts and propellers restricts the top speed to a relatively modest 37 knots.

But it’s cruising comfort and imperious seakeeping rather than outright speed that Itamas are renowned for so expect this one to bat aside waves that would have most Riva owners scurrying for the nearest marina.

Itama 54 Specifications:

LOA: 53ft 11in (16.44m)

Beam: 15ft 6in (4.73m)

Engines: 2 x 730-850hp MAN i6

Top speed: 37 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.itama-yacht.com

