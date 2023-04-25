Virtue V10 first look: More than just another Scandi walkaround sportsboat

Every time we think there can’t be room for any more Scandinavian-inspired walkaround sportsboats in the market, another one pops up. Meet the Virtue V10…

Virtue is Polish owned and built but uses a Swedish designed hull. And it’s the latter which provides one of the new Virtue V10’s key USPs because instead of the usual variable vee shape, it uses a Petestep hull.

First seen on the HOC Yachts 33 and more recently X-Power 33C, this patented design features multiple concave spray rails that fan out from the keel towards the topsides as well as a pair of more conventional horizontal steps.

Their purpose is to deflect spray down and backwards, harnessing the energy of the displaced water to create additional lift and drive, reducing drag and increasing speed, acceleration and efficiency.

We’ll have to wait for a test drive to see how well it works (the original HOC was a hoot to drive) but in the meantime there are plenty of other reasons to get excited about the new Virtue V10.

First up it looks very tidy with a modern reverse-angled bow, a stylish T-top sunshade with integrated solar panels, and drop-down side coamings to create more deck space at anchor.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

The cockpit itself is very well appointed with a sociable dinette aft that converts to a double sunpad, a comprehensive outdoor galley amidships and a pair of full suspension seats tucked behind a businesslike helm station and wraparound windshield.

Walkaround decks with deep bulwarks and inset grabrails lead to another smart sunpad forward. Below decks there is room for a decent double vee berth and a separate heads compartment.

Power comes from either a single 300hp outboard engine or a pair of 250hp ones. You can even opt for Evoy electric outboards if you want or need a greener option.

Virtue hopes to pitch itself as a more exclusive, upmarket alternative to the Axopars and Saxdors that dominate this segment of the market with prices starting from €221,000 ex VAT. If it can back up all those features with an equally strong driving experience and build quality to match those premium prices, it might just carve itself a niche of its own.

Virtue V10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 8in (9.95m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

Engines: Single 300hp or twin 250hp outboards

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: €221,000 (ex. tax)