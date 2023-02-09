This 700hp Canadian-built 26fter has just set a distance record for battery boats. High-speed wasn't part of it...

Typically, the brand new Voltari 260 electric boat is all about going fast. With its high-torque 740hp electric motor juiced by a 142kWh bank of lithium-ion Evereadys, it can slice and dice the waves at an impressive 52 knots.

But when there’s a world record to be broken, it’s worth a compromise or two. So, to claim the gong for covering the longest overseas distance in an electric “vehicle” on a single charge, the Voltari streaked along at a heady… 4.3 knots.

That meant covering the 91-miles between Key Largo, Florida, across the often-boisterous Gulf Stream, to Bimini in the Bahamas in what must have seemed an endless 20 hours. But it got the job done, and on a single charge.

We’re guessing new buyers will be less worried about the Voltari’s canal-boat, energy-conserving speed and more about having zero-emission fun in this stealthy-looking, all-carbon fast runabout.

Ontario, Canada-based Voltari has been in the electric propulsion business since 2009, having dabbled with electric ski boats and hybrid sailboats before coming up with the Voltari 260 last year.

Perfect for the fast-emerging wakeboard market, the Voltari’s electric motor packs a muscular 995 lb-ft (1350Nm) of torque to punch the 7,000-pound Voltari 260 out of the hole in seconds.

It also has space for all the family to watch the action, with its three-across stern seating, two-seat helm and two seats ahead of the helm console. Interestingly, while Voltari calls it a 260, it actually measures 28ft 11in bow to stern.

After its record-setting run to Bimini, the Voltari will be back in full performance mode for its Miami Boat Show debut.

Voltari 260 specification

LOA: 28ft 11in (8.6m)

Draft: 2ft 7in (0.79m)

Displacement: 3,175 kgs (7,000 lbs)

Power: 740hp electric

Batteries: 142kWh

Top speed: 52 knots

Range: 37 miles

Starting price: $450,000