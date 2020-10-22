Wallytender 43 first look: Italian icon introduces new entry level model

Wally has launched the Wallytender 43, its second all-new model since joining the Ferretti Group in 2019.

The Wallytender 43 shares many of its styling cues and features with last year’s Wallytender 48 including its signature plumb bow, angular screens and folding terraces.

What differentiates the Wallytender 43 from its bigger sister is a more protected central seating area with tall wraparound glazing that still leaves room for full walkaround decks.

Beneath the foredeck there’s a small cuddy and heads compartment that will enable a couple to weekend on board in style.

Certified as category B for 12 people, the Wallytender 43 is intended as a fast, open dayboat or superyacht tender.

Propulsion comes from twin 380hp Volvo Penta D6 sterndrives although these can be upgraded to twin 440hp D6s. Both will exceed 40 knots.

The hull is an evolution of the original iconic Wallytender and is said to deliver a smooth, efficient wave-piercing ride.

Built in Forli, Italy, the first Wallytender 43 was launched last month, featuring an iridescent metallic green hull, the same colour as Wallygator, the famous sailing yacht built by Wally founder Luca Bassani nearly 30 years ago.