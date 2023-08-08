Windy 29 Huracán first look: New weekender set for Boot Dusseldorf 2024 launch

Windy has released renderings of its all-new Windy 29 Huracán prior to its planned launch next year…

As with the recent Windy 37 Shamal and Windy 34 Alizé, the exterior styling of the Windy 29 Huracán is by Norwegian designer Espen Øino, best known for his work with German superyacht builder Lürssen.

The interior is by British studio Design Unlimited, which also worked on the new Windy 40 Camira RS – due to be launched next month at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

The design follows the same path set by the Alizé with a taller, more angular look than the low-slung Windy 29 Coho. A flatter three-piece windscreen and a more upright bow presents an edgier, more modern profile, while bevelled hull window recesses and pronounced hull chines add muscular intent.

The cockpit features an L-shaped dinette to starboard with a cosy corner seat opposite and two deep bucket seats for the helm and co-pilot.

There is no external wet bar but with the galley at the foot of the stairs it’s easy enough to pass refreshments up to the cockpit. An open-plan double berth forward and a separate heads/shower compartment provide comfortable overnighting for two.

The deep-vee hull looks to share its architecture with the Alizé and comes with a choice of single petrol or diesel sterndrives from Volvo Penta or Yanmar. The diesel engines range from a 320hp Volvo D4 to a 440hp Volvo D6 via a 370hp Yanmar 8LV.

There’s also a 430hp petrol V8 option. Expect a top speed of close to 45 knots with the more powerful engines. The first public unveiling of the boat will be at the 2024 Boot Düsseldorf show in January.

Other key statistics include an LOA of 29ft 3in (8.91m), a beam of 8ft 10in (2.7m) and a dry weight of 3.4 tonnes. The fuel capacity is 400 litres.

Like all of Windy’s 27-40ft Sport models, the Windy 29 Huracán will be built in Poland. Such is the interest in this new weekender that production has already been pre-sold through until 2025.