Windy 40 Camira RS first look: Popular range to return with hardtop and outboard options

Windy is bringing back the Camira just two years after it was quietly dropped from the range. Now boasting the option of an open hard top in place of the standard bimini, and outboard power in addition to the usual diesel sterndrives, it will be badged the Windy 40 Camira RS.

The old Windy 39 Camira was launched in 2014 and enjoyed a successful seven-year production run during which 55 examples were built, but only ever as an open boat with diesel sterndrive power.

The new Windy 40 Camira RS will have the option of twin Yamaha 425XTO or triple Yamaha F300 petrol outboards for a top speed of 45 knots. Twin 400hp or 440hp Volvo Penta D6 on Duoprop sterndrives are the two diesel engine choices.

The cockpit and lower-deck accommodation will also be revamped. In the cockpit, the previous portside wet bar has been swapped for an aft-facing chaise longue, while a slicker-looking integrated glass bridge helm station replaces the previous pair of dash-mounted MFDs.

The interior gets a similar makeover with a new open-plan layout that sees a convertible U-shaped dinette replacing the forward cabin and a larger optional galley to port.

There is still a separate cabin aft of the companionway steps with either a single or double berth. The sunpads are the same – one on the foredeck and the one aft with garaging space beneath for a small inflatable tender.

The first Windy 40 Camira RS prototype will be built in Sweden and will be fitted with the D6-440s. Its official launch will be at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival. Pricing has yet to be announced.