Out now, the August 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting
Top ten news stories:
New Cranchi flybridge; Archipelago explorer cat; France relaxes cruising rules; Zodiac adventure RIB; Round Island speed record and more
New boats:
Eye-opening debuts from Solaris, Bekkers, De Antonio and Azimut
First time buyers
David and Alison Hartley chart their progress from curious readers to proud new owners of a Saxdor 320
Quarken 35 cabin: tested
The award-winning Finnish builder is back with a dramatic new flagship
Targa 41: tested
Ignore unicorns! Ditch your hen’s teeth! It’s a brand new motorboat from Targa and we’re first to test it
Norway: Part 2
Per Harrtoft continues his epic west-coast trek with a breathtaking voyage from Bergen to the Lofoten Island
Absolute 52 fly tested
It’s clever. It’s sexy. But is it good enough to take the lead in the ultra-talented 50ft flybridge sector?
MBY guide: thrusters
From bow to stern and prop to jet, step this way for everything you will ever need to know about thrusters
New tech: F2 ecohull
The new long-lasting, eco-friendly antifoul from Ocean Coatings
New gear
A self-driving trailer, an MOB emergency hub and a cool new carbon electric drive from Temo
How to: secure your anchor
Stop your anchor working loose with this step-by-step guide from powerboating guru, Jon Mendez
Our boats: 3D sonar
Rick Channon’s sonar installation hits the skids when his boat, his budget and his bravery disagree
Used boat: Fairey Swordsman
Fancy an offshore thoroughbred for £50-60,000? It doesn’t get much better than this…
Find me a trawler
High-volume long-distance trawler yachts from C-Kip, Nordhavn, Beneteau and Grand Banks