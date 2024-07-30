Out now, the August 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting

Top ten news stories:

New Cranchi flybridge; Archipelago explorer cat; France relaxes cruising rules; Zodiac adventure RIB; Round Island speed record and more

New boats:

Eye-opening debuts from Solaris, Bekkers, De Antonio and Azimut

First time buyers

David and Alison Hartley chart their progress from curious readers to proud new owners of a Saxdor 320

Quarken 35 cabin: tested

The award-winning Finnish builder is back with a dramatic new flagship

Targa 41: tested

Ignore unicorns! Ditch your hen’s teeth! It’s a brand new motorboat from Targa and we’re first to test it

Norway: Part 2

Per Harrtoft continues his epic west-coast trek with a breathtaking voyage from Bergen to the Lofoten Island

Absolute 52 fly tested

It’s clever. It’s sexy. But is it good enough to take the lead in the ultra-talented 50ft flybridge sector?

MBY guide: thrusters

From bow to stern and prop to jet, step this way for everything you will ever need to know about thrusters

New tech: F2 ecohull

The new long-lasting, eco-friendly antifoul from Ocean Coatings

New gear

A self-driving trailer, an MOB emergency hub and a cool new carbon electric drive from Temo

How to: secure your anchor

Stop your anchor working loose with this step-by-step guide from powerboating guru, Jon Mendez

Our boats: 3D sonar

Rick Channon’s sonar installation hits the skids when his boat, his budget and his bravery disagree

Used boat: Fairey Swordsman

Fancy an offshore thoroughbred for £50-60,000? It doesn’t get much better than this…

Find me a trawler

High-volume long-distance trawler yachts from C-Kip, Nordhavn, Beneteau and Grand Banks