Out now, the June 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting

Top ten news stories:

New Princess F58; Safehaven’s T-2000 storm chaser; Azimut Grande flagship; Enata foiler; Sunseeker sale rumours

New boats:

Quarken 35 T-Top; Lancia Aprea 52; Aquila 50 Yacht; Sea Ray Sundancer 370; Technohull Alpha 50

Three steps to heaven

How Neil Marley went from renting a RIB to owning a share of a Princess 61

Custom yachting

We check out the Pershing GTX80, Outer Reef 830 Classic, and the Otam 90 GTS

RIVA 82 DIVA tested

It looks superb but has it got the cruising prowess to deliver on its promise?

Mallorca charter

A few magical days on board a brand new Princess Y80 proves the perfect way to experience Mallorca at its best

Beyond the horizon

We speak to Arksen’s founder and take a look at its impressive new 85 Explorer

Sunseeker ocean 182 test

We put the Ocean 90’s trideck sibling through its paces on a rough day

Parker sorrento tested

Is this great value 34-footer the perfect blend of sportsboat and family cruiser?

New tubes please!

Replacing the tubes on an ageing RIB is a great way to give it a new lease of life

Fairline targa 40 tested

First full test of this stunning new 40ft sportscruiser. Is it as good as hoped?

Round the UK – part 6

The concluding part of Ian Furby’s epic circumnavigation in an 18ft speed boat

Palm beach 70 tested

Fast, efficient and beautifully built, this is a flybridge flyer unlike any other

Fuel of the future

Why Archipelago’s new methanol-fuelled powercat may hold the keys to the future

Used boat: Azimut 50 fly

The Italian yard’s mid-sized cruiser still turns eyes in every marina but how

does it stack up as a secondhand buy?

Find me a: boat for £50k

Four great value secondhand craft from Fairline, Rodman, Sea Ray and Triana