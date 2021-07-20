Editor’s Choice: ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Evo

We're big fans of small electric outboard engines because they're clean, quiet, simple to use and easy to carry.

But the reason we selected this one for the 2021 Editor’s Choice list is because it offers a new feature that we’ve not come across before; the ability to recharge itself when under tow.

Chinese manufacturer ePropulsion calls this innovative new feature ‘hydrogeneration’, (not to be confused with the chemical reaction of the same name).

What it refers to is the motor’s ability to act as a generator when towed behind the mothership in order to charge the battery.

As such, it’s a developmental step on in terms of sustainability from the company’s initial offer, the Spirit 1.0 Plus.

Fitted with a 48 Volt 1kW motor powered by a 1.276kWh Lithium-ion battery, the ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Evo is maintenance-free.

That is just one of its advantages – others include its light weight, a battery which floats and doing away with the need to store petrol on board.

ePropulsion claims the Spirit 1.0 Evo is equivalent to a 3hp petrol outboard, with a range of up to 22 miles at 4.5mph on a single charge.

At full power the unit can reach speeds in excess of 6mph, but run time is reduced to around 1.25 hours.

At the 33W low end of the spectrum, 36 hours/80 miles is claimed.

Recharging takes 8.5 hours using the standard charger, or 3.5 hours with a fast charger, and all units purchased this year are eligible for an additional year’s warranty over the standard two year term at no extra cost.

We feel the styling of the unit leaves a little to be desired by falling into the ‘boxy’ category, but the main attraction here is functionality.

Quick and easy to deploy, the unit features a simple-to-read digital display which tells you all you need to know about the battery’s state of charge and the power you’re using.

Best of all, it’s a clean choice, a product for the modern age if ever there was one.

Price: £2,249.00 (inc. VAT)

