Editor’s Choice: Wuzzos Corinthian Pro

Even before we opened the box we knew we were in for a maritime footwear treat – after all, how many shoeboxes do you see with their own porthole built into them?!

Inside the pleasant surprises keep on coming, with each shoe individually wrapped to ensure they reach their new owners in perfect condition.

There’s even a delightful leaflet detailing Wuzzos’ heritage and connections to the marine world – this is a brand which communicates; it wants to be your friend.

There’s no doubt in our minds that the Wuzzos Corinthian Pro takes the art of the ubiquitous deck shoe to another level.

And with a custom-designed, water dispersing anti-aquaplaning sole they’ve been designed to keep their owners on the level too.

In fact, everything about these shoes shouts purpose-built-for-boat.

As well as providing exceptional grip on wet surfaces, the sole is non-marking and UV-resistant.

The leather and mesh uppers provide excellent ventilation and drainage, and the metal eyelets are salt water resistant.

The padded insoles come in a shade of yellow which complements all three shoe colour choices – navy, brown and grey – and are extremely comfortable on the foot.

Inside and out, finishing touches have been applied using subtle but eye-catching detailing.

If all that wasn’t enough, the Wuzzos Corinthian Pro has another neat trick up its sleeve.

It’s called Wave-Shock, which refers to the forward-facing structural panels incorporated into the white outsole.

Designed to limit torsional twist and absorb impact, Wave-Shock is claimed to minimise energy transmitting through the core of the body to help prevent injuries to ankles, knees, hips, back and neck.

But the moment of truth with any pair of shoes comes when you slip them on for the first time, and here we score Wuzzos highly.

Like a glove from the off, we felt cossetted, comforted and thoroughly spoiled.

What’s more, we could sense the quality encasing our feet by a shoe which has obviously been built to last.

Price: £120 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on Wuzzos.com

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

