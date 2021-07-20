Editor’s Choice: Gocycle G4i

If you’ve spent a small fortune on buying the boat of your dreams, you don’t want to ruin the experience by cluttering up its lazarette with an assortment of rusty steel scaffolding poles and ex-shopping trolley wheels purporting to be a folding bike.

That’s why it’s worth investing in the pricey but oh so stylish Gocycle G4i.

Designed by former McLaren Automotive engineer Richard Thorpe, the Gocycle G4i is the Formula 1 of folding electric bikes.

The latest Generation Four model boasts an all new carbon fibre mid-frame and single sided front fork helping to keep its weight down to a mere 16.6kg.

Even more importantly for a boat, it folds down into a 33x30x15in package with a dedicated stowage bag that keeps it clean and safe from the ravages of salt spray and other clutter.

Not that there’s anything as crude as an oily chain or steel spokes on a Gocycle, the wheel hubs are magnesium, the seat post is aluminium while the drive is taken care of by a new 250watt G4drive electric motor providing more torque and greater efficiency.

There’s even a USB socket on the handlebars to keep your phone charged.

The top spec G4i version has a top speed of 20mph and a range of up to 50 miles from its 10.4Ah lithium ion battery.

A three speed electronic predictive gearbox takes the effort out of hill climbs while twin hydraulic disc brakes keeps everything under control on the way back down.

Larger than usual wheels for a folding bike make for easy handling and along with a bespoke suspension system make for an unusually comfortable ride.

The battery can be charged in situ or removed for charging off site and takes around 3.5 hours for a full recharge from empty.

Prices for the G4 range start at £3,399 while the top spec Gocycle G4i costs £3,999 – not cheap for a bike but more justifiable if you think of it as the ultimate land tender.

Price: £3,999

