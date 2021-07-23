Editor’s Choice: Musto 65L waterproof dry carryall

It's a fact of life that boats get wet and an equally but more uncomfortable fact that kit gets wet too if its not kept somewhere good and waterproof.

Galloping to the rescue of everyone who’s ever been caught out in the rain (i.e. all of us) comes the Musto 65L carryall.

A dry carryall designed to withstand whatever the heavens and oceans decide to throw at us, including torrential rain, cloudbursts and heavy spray.

Offered in a single black and grey colourway, the Musto 65L carryall has the look of a tough no-nonsense bag that certainly means business.

A glance at its features shows this very much to be the case. Central to its storm-proof design is a bonded construction which does away with the need for stitching and zips – the very places water likes best.

Instead, the carryall features a rollover, watertight top that’s secured with a buckle. And if too much air gets trapped inside when the joint is sealed, there’s a handy built-in pressure release valve – Musto have thought of everything.

The bag itself is made from durable coated polyester, which is resistant to abrasions, dirt, saltwater and UV rays.

We think the translucent window on the front, which helps you check your belongings without having to open up the bag, is a particularly useful feature, especially if it happens to be raining at the time.

There’s also a nameplate to aid identification, and for those who prefer lugging to wearing, the bag’s adjustable padded shoulder strap can be easily removed.

Measuring up at 70 cm long by 30 cm high and 30 cm wide and with a 65-litre carrying capacity, the Musto 65L carryall provides sufficient space for a long weekend away, making it an ideal choice for many in the boating community.

Price: £85 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on Musto.com

