Williams reveals their first electric tender

Williams Jet Tenders has developed its first all-electric tender, the EvoJet 70E is an evolution of the EvoJet 70

An evolution of the existing EvoJet 70, the 70E features a bespoke control system from American company Evoa, a British-built electric motor and a 58.5kWh lithium-ion battery bank.

“It is presently just a technology demonstrator”, says the company director Matt Hornsby, “We see it not so much as a ready-for-sale model, but rather our first toe in the water with regards to electric boating.”

Key to the specification is the ability to fast charge the battery from 20% to 80% in less than 30mins. “What that translates to operationally,” says Hornsby “is 56 minutes of mixed use – perhaps 38 minutes at eight knots, 15 minutes at 22 knots and a short three-minute blast at its 35-knot maximum speed.”

The EvoJet 70E is the same size as the regular model, meaning an LOA of 7.1m and a maximum beam of 2.65m. It has seating for up to 13 people and the same folding T-Top. At 2.2 tonnes it even weighs much the same as the 250hp Yanmar- powered EvoJet with a full tank of fuel. Given its size and price, the 70E has been developed for use as a tender to yachts with LOAs over 40m (130ft), so its specification is at the top end of what is possible.

“We can now say to customers, superyacht designers, builders, owners’ representatives and captains that if they are willing to build in the necessary fast-charging architecture, then we will be ready with a practical electric tender solution,” says Hornsby.

