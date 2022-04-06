The latest generation of Absolute flybridges combines trademark practical detailing and interior volume with a renewed focus on outdoor living space. Should the competition be worried? MBY deputy editor Jack Haines takes a test drive of the Absolute 60 Fly to find out…

During the development of its 2022 generation of new models, which so far comprises the Absolute 48 Coupe, Absolute 56 Fly and the Absolute 60 Fly tested here, Absolute’s main focus was on the living space at the stern of the boats.

The previous generation of Absolute flybridges set a high bar for internal volume and intelligent use of space within the interior, and the shipyard has set the standard in the sector for IPS integration for some time now.

These characteristics are on show aboard the Absolute 60 Fly but here the challenge was to blur the lines between the bathing platform and cockpit like so many of Absolute’s rivals are attempting to do on their own models.

The designers have stopped short of including a single-level aft deck with no distinction between cockpit and platform, but the open transom railings and modular furniture blend the two areas into one another while still allowing for a two-berth crew cabin with 6ft 1in (1.86m) of standing headroom, accessed via a door and deck hatch combination set into the transom.

By shifting the wheelhouse structure further forward on the deck, space on the platform and in the cockpit is split almost 50/50 with enough room on the 400kg capacity hi-lo swim platform to position a couple of sun loungers.

A set of sun blinds roll down from all sides of the cockpit to provide shade in the biting heat of the day and a canopy extends from the aft end of the flybridge deck and connects to poles at the end of the bathing platform to provide protection here, too.

This makes for a flexible aft deck that can be adjusted to suit the conditions and, with all the shade blinds in place, has the relaxed air of a Mediterranean beach club.

Read Jack’s full review of the Absolute 60 Fly in the May 2022 issue of MBY, out April 7.

Absolute 60 Fly specifications

LOA: 61ft 3in (18.7m)

Beam: 16ft 2in (4.94m)

Draught: 4ft 7in (1.43m)

Displacement: 36.1 tonnes (loaded)

Test engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 28.6 knots

Fuel consumption: 175 lph @ 20 knots / 29 lph @ 8 knots

Cruising range: 256 miles @ 20 knots / 641nm @ 8 knots

Noise: 67dB(A) @ 20 knots / 56dB(A) @ 8 knots

Fuel capacity: 2,800 litres

Water capacity: 730 litres

RCD category: B for 16 people

Designer: Absolute Yachts

Starting price: €1.52m (ex. VAT)

Price as tested: €2.19m (ex. VAT)