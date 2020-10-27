Bavaria R40 Coupe yacht tour: This family sportscruiser boasts a clever layout

When looking at its sleek profile you’d never guess how generous the accommodation is on board the Bavaria R40...

Sure it’s only a two-cabin yacht, but most boaters don’t need more than that and the cabins that you do get are brilliantly spacious.

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around a brand new Bavaria R40, which boasts two well-appointed cabins with plenty of headroom and their own private ensuites.

The slightly raised helm position is the layout trick that allows for more headroom in the entranceway to the full-beam master cabin, and it has the added benefit of allowing the skipper to poke their head out through the sunroof for better visibility when mooring.

Elsewhere, the Bavaria R40 is fitted out with everything you need for extended coastal cruises, from a transom grill for cooking up the catch of the day to a dishwasher in the aft galley.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 41′ 5” (12.62m)

Beam: 13′ 1” (3.99m)

Draught: 3’6” (1.07m)

Displacement (light): 9,300 kg (20,503lbs)

Fuel capacity: 238 gal (1,082l)

Water capacity: 92 gal (417l)

CE Category: B for 12 people

Price: £281,000 (ex. VAT)