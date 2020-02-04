beneteau-monte-carlo-52-yacht-tour-selfie

Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 yacht tour: This fine French flybridge ticks all the boxes

Nick Burnham Nick Burnham

Launched at last year’s Cannes Boat Show, the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is an impressive package. Nick Burnham takes us on a full yacht tour

When you start shopping for a flybridge over 50ft, you can start to expect a certain standard of specification and the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is a great example of what is possible in this size bracket.

Debuting simultaneously at the recent Cannes and Southampton boat shows, this new model packs in everything a family could ask for: three cabins, a decent size flybridge, a bright and airy saloon, even the option for a compact crew cabin.

In this video Nick takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the Monte Carlo 52, showing everything from the engine room to the bow, complete with built-in reclining sunloungers.

Perhaps most impressive is the price – this smart cruiser costs from just £660,000, which is very competitive indeed.

Specifications

LOA: 16.33m (53ft 7in)
Beam: 4.57m (14ft 12in)
Light displacement: 14,988 kg (33,042lbs)
Fuel capacity: 1,300l (286 gal)
Water capacity: 400l (88 gal)
Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600
Top speed: 28 knots
Cruising speed: 22 knots
Cruising range: 250 miles
CE certification: B for 12
Price from: £660,000 (ex. VAT)

Latest