Launched at last year’s Cannes Boat Show, the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is an impressive package. Nick Burnham takes us on a full yacht tour
When you start shopping for a flybridge over 50ft, you can start to expect a certain standard of specification and the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is a great example of what is possible in this size bracket.
Debuting simultaneously at the recent Cannes and Southampton boat shows, this new model packs in everything a family could ask for: three cabins, a decent size flybridge, a bright and airy saloon, even the option for a compact crew cabin.
In this video Nick takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the Monte Carlo 52, showing everything from the engine room to the bow, complete with built-in reclining sunloungers.
Perhaps most impressive is the price – this smart cruiser costs from just £660,000, which is very competitive indeed.
Specifications
LOA: 16.33m (53ft 7in)
Beam: 4.57m (14ft 12in)
Light displacement: 14,988 kg (33,042lbs)
Fuel capacity: 1,300l (286 gal)
Water capacity: 400l (88 gal)
Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600
Top speed: 28 knots
Cruising speed: 22 knots
Cruising range: 250 miles
CE certification: B for 12
Price from: £660,000 (ex. VAT)