Launched at last year’s Cannes Boat Show, the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is an impressive package. Nick Burnham takes us on a full yacht tour

When you start shopping for a flybridge over 50ft, you can start to expect a certain standard of specification and the Beneteau Monte Carlo 52 is a great example of what is possible in this size bracket.

Debuting simultaneously at the recent Cannes and Southampton boat shows, this new model packs in everything a family could ask for: three cabins, a decent size flybridge, a bright and airy saloon, even the option for a compact crew cabin.

In this video Nick takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the Monte Carlo 52, showing everything from the engine room to the bow, complete with built-in reclining sunloungers.

Perhaps most impressive is the price – this smart cruiser costs from just £660,000, which is very competitive indeed.

Specifications

LOA: 16.33m (53ft 7in)

Beam: 4.57m (14ft 12in)

Light displacement: 14,988 kg (33,042lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,300l (286 gal)

Water capacity: 400l (88 gal)

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 22 knots

Cruising range: 250 miles

CE certification: B for 12

Price from: £660,000 (ex. VAT)