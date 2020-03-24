Boston Whaler 420 yacht tour: More moving parts than a Swiss Army knife

The Boston Whaler 420 Outrage is super tough, ultra versatile and completely unsinkable. Nick Burnham shows us around...

When it comes to dayboats, there aren’t many that can hold a candle to the Boston Whaler 420 Outrage, which is the American yard’s flagship model.

This is an unadulterated slice of Americana, something you can’t fail to spot when boarding from the rear past a rack of four 350hp Mercury Verado outboards.

In this video, shot at the 2019 Cannes Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows off all of the Boston Whaler 420’s party tricks, from the barbecue that converts into a row of seating, to the super-flexible foredeck.

To top it all off, there’ a very usable cabin, with an en-suite wet room and plenty of natural light coming in via a vast skylight – ideal for anyone wanting to use this as a weekender.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 42′ 6″ (13m)

Beam: 13′ (3.96m)

Draft: 31″ (0.79 m)

Displacement: 13,381 kg (29,500 lbs)

Engines: 4x 350hp Mercury Verado outboard

Cruising speed: 30 knots

Range: 360 miles

Fuel capacity: 2,271l (600 gallons)

Water capacity: 227l (60 gallons)

CE category: B for 20

Price: £700,000 (ex. VAT)