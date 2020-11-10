Broom 450 yacht tour: There’s nothing quite like an aft cabin layout

Aft cabin layouts aren’t often seen below the 50ft mark these days, but Broom Boats made them their stock in trade. In this video, Nick explains the benefits of the Broom 450’s rarified layout

Aft cockpit layouts are now the norm for sub-50ft boats, but that wasn’t always the case, as this tour of the Broom 450 shows.

The now-defunct Norfolk builder did a roaring trade in aft cabin boats for many years and this well-preserved 2007 model is a great example of why.

By raising the cockpit up a level, the Broom 450 is able to offer much more spacious accommodation than any other boat of this size.

The downside of the aft cabin layout is that the cockpit and exterior helm position can be exposed, but Broom got around this by adding canvas covers connected to a folding radar arch, meaning you can also squeeze under low bridges if you’re cruising the inland waterways.

The Broom 450 wasn’t just confined to canals though – with a top speed of 28 knots, this is also a very capable coastal cruiser.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 45ft (13.72m)

Beam: 15t 3in (4.65m)

Draught: 4ft (1.22m)

Air draught: 11ft 7in (3.53m)

Engines: Twin 500hp Volvo Penta D9s

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 22 knots