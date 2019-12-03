Cranchi E52 yacht tour: Coupe or flybridge – which would you have?

It's not unusual for a boatbuilder to offer a coupe and a flybridge version of the same boat, but what Cranchi has done with the E52 is really rather clever

At the recent Cannes Boat Show, Nick Burnham took the chance to view the Cranchi E52F and the E52S side-by-side and they make for an interesting comparison, as the latter sports a neat compact flybridge, complete with upper helm station and sunbathing area.

As you might expect from a Cranchi, the styling is effortlessly cool, with light woodwork throughout the interior and a striking metallic silver finish to the exterior.

As with all of his yacht tours, Nick takes the time to take a look at the oft overlooked crew cabin, which in the case of the E52 is more of a kids’ cabin than a place for accommodating a permanent crewmember.

Other highlights on this smart new Italian model include televisions in both the master and VIP cabins that double up as mirrors when not in use, as well as a retractable bimini built into the foredeck seating area – perfect for enjoying a bit of shade when relaxing away from prying eyes on the pontoon.

Specification

LOA: 51ft 11in (15.82m)

LWL: 45ft 10in (13.97m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Draft: 4ft 1in (1.24m)

Displacement (light): 44,314lb (20.1 tonnes)

Engines: Twin 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800

Top speed: 30 knots

Range at 23 knots: 250nm

Fuel capacity: 345 gal (1,568l)

Water capacity: 118 gal (536l)

Interior design: Christian Grande

CE category: B

Price: €900,000 (ex. VAT)