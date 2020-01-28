Cranchi T55 yacht tour: A chic Italian twist on the trawler style

Launched at last year’s Cannes Boat Show, the Cranchi T55 is made for eating up the miles in style and comfort. Nick Burnham gives us the full tour

Who says trawler yachts can’t be stylish? Cranchi’s Eco Trawler range is a great example of balancing design chic with long-range sensibilities.

This Cranchi T55 was launched last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival, and Nick Burnham was on hand to film one of his perennially popular yacht tours.

The saloon exemplifies the style of this yacht, with several classy touches by interior designer Christian Grande as well as a vertical windscreen for shrugging off wet weather (as well as maximising space at the helm).

Below decks, the Cranchi T55 features two spacious cabins (one amidships and one in the bow) both of which are big enough to be considered the master suite.

There’s plenty of room to relax out on deck too, which Nick makes the most of in idyllic Cote d’Azur conditions.

Specification

LOA: 55ft 9in (17m)

Beam: 16ft 3in (4.95m)

Draft: 3ft 5in (1.06m)

Engines: Twin 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800

Top speed: 21 knots

Cruising speed: 14 knots

Cruising range: 300nm

Fuel capacity: 2,800l (616 gal)

Water capacity: 810l (180 gal)

Design: Cranchi / Christian Grande

CE design category: B

Price from: €995,000 (ex. VAT)