Nick Burnham takes us on a guided tour of a 2007 Fairline Phantom 40 and explains why it is the ideal boat for the harsh British climate as well as the Mediterranean.

Situated down in Torquay, the Fairline Phantom 40 is right at home and would make a great purchase for a couple or a small family looking to explore the South West.

Using his trusty GoPro, Nick takes us on board via the large bathing platform, which is used to carry this Phantom 40’s tender.

The flybridge is next up and although it’s in full winter mode, it doesn’t take much imagination to see how this will be a great area to have on your boat when the weather cooperates.

Even in inclement weather, having an upper helm can be particularly useful for manoeuvring into port, with all-round visibility offered from the Phantom 40’s flybridge.

Moving inside and the Phantom 40 features the typical galley-down layout that you’d expect on a boat of this vintage, while the cosy saloon can be converted to offer extra sleeping space in addition to the two dedicated cabins.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 13m (42ft 8in)

Beam: 3.96m (11ft 9in)

Displacement (dry): 11,599kg (25,571lbs)

Engines: Twin 370hp Volvo Penta D6s

Top speed: 30 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Range: 300nm

Location: Torquay

Price: £190,000