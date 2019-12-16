Built in Britain, but with an Italian design twist, this Squadron 53 epitomises the new era of Fairline Yachts. Nick takes us on a full tour...

Launched in 2017 as the first Oundle yacht to be designed in partnership with Alberto Mancini, the Fairline Squadron 53 is an impressive specimen.

In this yacht tour, Nick Burnham takes us around a 2018 model, which is laid up on land at Bates Wharf’s Southampton office, meaning we get a good look at the hull and stern gear before stepping on board.

The cockpit is particularly impressive on this yacht, with a seating that runs all along the starboard side before joining up with the saloon.

Fairline offered a number of layout configurations on the Squadron 53, and this one features the galley-down version. The galley itself is impressive in both size and quality of fit-out, with a ceramic hob and a massive fridge-freezer.

A stunning master cabin caps off the interior, with lots of neat design touches to make you feel right at home.

Specification

LOA: 55′ 6″ (16.95m)

Beam: 14′ 1″

Draft: 4′ 0″

Displacement: 21 tonnes (light)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta D11s

Top speed: 32 knots

Fuel capacity: 2,412 litres

Water capacity: 550 litres

Lying: Swanwick

Price: £1,19m (inc. VAT)