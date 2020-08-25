Fairline Targa 40 yacht tour: This sleek sportscruiser is larger on the inside

When you see everything that Fairline packed into the Targa 40, you'll struggle to believe that this is a sub 42ft boat. Nick gives us the tour...

Some boats truly do earn Dr Who’s description of the Tardis: “It’s bigger on the inside than it is on the outside.” And the Fairline Targa 40 is certainly one of those boats.

When you look at the features that Fairline’s designers squeezed into this clever design, you’ll see why: a tender garage, two cabins and more than 6ft of headroom in the saloon, all in a 30-knot sportscruiser that measures in at just 41’9″.

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around a well preserved 2004 Targa 40, which cuts a rather fetching profile in the marina with its classic Fairline blue hull.

Sat atop the aforementioned tender garage is a decent-sized sunpad, and moving forward the Targa 40 boasts a large wrap of seating – ideal for entertaining a group of friends in the marina or at anchor.

Being a Fairline, the driving experience has been carefully considered, with electric throttles, bow and stern thrusters and even room for a good old fashioned paper chart in front of the helm.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 41ft 9in (12.75m)

Beam: 12ft 1in (3.69m)

Draft: 2ft 11in (0.9m)

Engines: Twin 285 hp Volvo Penta KAD300s

Fuel capacity: 746 litres (164 gal)

Water capacity: 325 litres (71 gal)

Built: 2004

Location: Torquay

Price: £120,000 (inc. VAT)