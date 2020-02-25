Fairline Targa 45 Open yacht tour: Good things come in 45ft packages

The Fairline Targa 45 is currently the smallest model in the yard’s sportscruiser range, but packs in a lot of neat features

In boat terms, 45ft isn’t exactly small, but this is the point at which Fairline starts building sportscruisers.

At last year’s Cannes Boat Show, Nick Burnham took his chance to tour the entry-level Fairline Targa 45 Open and was impressed by how the yard managed to make the most of the available space.

This is perhaps best seen in the amidships master cabin, with its transverse-mounted double bed, plentiful storage and stylish detailing, all while keeping the headroom nice and generous.

Nick also peeks into the engine room, which houses a pair of 440hp Volvo Penta units and offers dual access, depending on whether you need to make a quick check or carry out more serious work.

Enjoy the tour (and no prizes for spotting Jack working away in the background filming the F-Line 33!)

Specification

LOA: 46′ 6″ (14.2m)

Beam: 14’ 2” (4.32m)

Draught: 3’ 10” (1.17m)

Displacement (light): 12.3 tons (27,117 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 286 gallons (1,300 litres)

Water capacity: 96 gallons (438 litres)

Engines: Tin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS600

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Range at 25 knots: 250nm

CE classification: Category B for 12 people

Price from: £499,000 (ex. VAT)