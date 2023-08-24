Reporting from the 2023 British Motor Yacht Show, Motor Boat & Yachting's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Fjord 38 Open...

While it might be the baby of the fleet, the 38 Open is pure unadulterated ‘Fjord’.

In line with its larger siblings, the Fjord 38 Open is all about big walkaround decks and relaxing alfresco day spaces, with weekending facilities in the bow and elegant (though minimalist) styling.

Essentially it’s a dayboating party platform and it commits to that with its deck furniture.

At the heart of the cockpit, beneath a low-profile T-top with extendable aft sunshade, a pair of three-person benches face off across a dining table.

They use reversible backrests that also fold flat, enabling you to turn this section into forward facing benches, a full sunbed or both.

Article continues below…

There’s also a compact wet bar, plus a deep-set dining space in the tapered bow that can be rigged as a sunbed.

And if you want to spend the night, there’s a basic but bright double plus a heads compartment with shower fitting.

Enjoy the tour…

Fjord 38 Open specifications

LOA: 37ft 9in (11.50m)

Beam: 11ft 11in (3.64m)

Engines: Twin 320hp Volvo D4

Top speed: 42 knots

Starting price: £600,000 (inc. VAT)