Galeon 305HTS yacht tour: This compact sportscruiser is full of classy touches

If you’re looking for an entry-level boat, this 30-footer from Galeon is very appealing. Nick Burnham shows us around the 305 HTS...

A single-engined sportscuiser is an excellent option for a starter boat, combining exciting performance with relatively low running costs, and that’s exactly what Nick has set his sights on in this video – specifically the Galeon 305HTS.

The entry-level model in the Polish yard’s range, this 30-footer represents a great first step into boating, with a few thoughtful touches thrown in for good measure.

Take the lower deck galley for example, with its positive catch drawers and classy matt-finish woodwork. The forepeak is primarily set up to be used as a dinette, but can be converted into a secondary sleeping quarters, with the main cabin situated amidships.

Even the heads compartment on this yacht is fitted out to a classy standard, reflecting Galeon’s commitment to build quality.

Nick finishes the tour with a look in the Galeon 305’s engine bay, which offers easy access thanks to the single 260hp Volvo unit that should propel this compact cruiser to more than 30 knots out on the open water.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LWL: 29’6” (8.99m)

LOA: 34’1” (10.40m)

Beam: 9’10” (2.99m)

Draft: 2’4” (0.72m)

Fuel capacity: 718l (158 gal)

Water capacity: 241l (53 gal)

Displacement (loaded): 1,745kgs (3,847 lbs)

Engine: Single 260hp Volvo Penta D4

Top speed: 30 knots+

Cruising range: Approx 300nm

CE category: C for 9 people

Price: £160,000 (ex. VAT)