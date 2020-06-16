Solar-powered innovation is the headline on this Greenline 40, but there are plenty of little details to enjoy as well

Boats may be some way behind cars when it comes to embracing the electric revolution, but the Greenline 40 is a fine example of a boat that’s breaking new technological ground.

The Slovenian yard offers its entire range with a choice of diesel propulsion, electric or a hybrid of the two, and in this video Nick Burnham shows us around a brand new 2020 version of the Greenline 40, complete with a hybrid drivetrain.

The two-cabin layout is smartly designed and perfectly practical, but it’s the contents of the engine bay that really capture the imagination.

Twin 220hp Volvo Penta D3s offer around 20 knots, while a pair of electric motors offer silent 7-knot cruising for up to 3 hours.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, this Greenline 40 also comes with six 1.8kW solar panels that generate enough power to run the yacht’s entire 240V system.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 39’4″ (11.99m)

Beam: 13’9” (4.2m)

Draft: 2’9” (0.85m)

Engines: Twin 220hp Volvo Penta D3/Twin 10kW electric motors

Fuel capacity: 700 litres (154 gal)

Water capacity: 400 litres (88 gal)

Location: Port Solent

Price: €390,000 (inc. VAT)