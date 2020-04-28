There’s no mistaking the Hatteras GT65 – this is an archetypal American sports fishing boat. Nick takes us on a full tour...

As soon as you step on board the Hatteras GT65, its purpose is clear. From the rod-holders to the looming tuna tower, it bears all the hallmarks of a sportsfish yacht that’s been set up for long days at sea chasing the next big catch.

In this video, shot in February at the Miami International Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around this hugely customisable boat.

The cockpit is more or less what you’d expect from a sportsfish yacht, with plenty of space for moving around the deck as you’re reeling in, but the interior is quite out of the ordinary.

Instead of the traditional cherry wood styling that you might expect to find, this particular model has been fitted out with a light, modern colour scheme, showing off the level of flexibility that Hatteras can offer.

The layout of this GT65 is also highly bespoke, with a tackle room and two single berths up towards the bow.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 65’2″ (19.86 m)

Beam: 20’0″ (6.10 m)

Draft: 5’0″ (1.53 m)

Displacement: 46.27 tonnes (103,000 lbs)

Standard engines: Twin 1,900hp Cat C-32As

Top speed: 42 knots

Fuel capacity: 7,192l (1,582 gal)

Water capacity: 1,022l (225 gal)