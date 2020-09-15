Manhattan 52 yacht tour: What makes this flybridge one of Sunseeker’s best sellers?

There are more than 100 of these on the water, but what makes the Manhattan 52 so popular? Join Nick for a full tour of one of Sunseeker's fastest selling boats to date...

The Sunseeker Manhattan 52 is rightly revered as an award-winning, best-selling design, and in this video Nick Burnham explains why.

Starting at the transom, the Manhattan 52 boasts a flexible beach club area, with fold-out seating and a barbecue, so you can enjoy a light meal or a sundowner right on the water.

Moving inside and this model features a typical aft-galley layout, ideal for serving out onto the cockpit or up to the flybridge, and with a built-in wine cooler and icemaker, there’s no excuse for running out of chilled drinks!

Below decks, the Manhattan 52 features a twin cabin to starboard and VIP guest cabin in the bows, which is flooded with natural light thanks to large hull windows on both sides and a foredeck sunlight, but the star of the show is the full-beam master cabin amidships, which gets its own dedicated en-suite shower and washroom.

With all the premium features in an easy-to-handle 55ft package, it’s no wonder the Manhattan 52 is a best-seller.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 55ft (16.8m)

Beam: 15ft 1in (4.61m)

Draft: 4ft 5in (1.34m)

Displacement: 27,000kgs (59,525 lbs)

Water capacity: 600l

Fuel capacity: 2,200l

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta D11 shaft-drive

Top speed: 31 knots

Starting price: £920,000 (ex. VAT)