Marex 360 yacht tour: Inside one of the cleverest sub-40ft boats on the market

Effortlessly blending style and practicality, the Marex 360 is a prime example of why this Norwegian brand has such enduring appeal...

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around a brand new Marex 360, starting with the bathing platform, which comes with built-in storage underneath a teak-topped bench.

Moving inside, the aft cockpit can be fully enclosed for when you want to shut out the weather, while the adjacent galley is packed with thoughtful storage and workspace options.

The Marex 360’s party piece, however, is a pair of sliding sunroofs, which mean you can convert this from an enclosed cockpit cruiser to a fully open boat in a matter of seconds.

The accommodation is more spacious than you might expect to find on a 37ft boat, with two decent-sized double cabins and a well-appointed heads compartment that boasts a separate shower cubicle.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 11.49m (37,7″)

Beam: 3.49m (11,4″)

Draught: 1.10m (3,6″)

Displacement: 6,800kg (14,991 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 750l (165 gal)

Engine: Twin 300hp Volvo Penta D6

Top speed: 38 knots

Cruising range: 250 miles

Price: £300,000 (ex. VAT)