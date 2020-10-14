MiRider One folding e-bike review: Your new best friend for exploring ashore?

Is this funky electric-assisted folding bicycle worthy of a place in your lazarette? We put the MiRider One to the test...

The electric folding bicycle, a godsend and essential item on any cruising boat, had already been created when MiRider entered the market in 2018.

However, the company believed that current offerings were perhaps a little uninspiring. Its aim was to “fill the gap with a good-looking, fun-filled e-bike for every age and any ability”.

And it has succeeded. The MiRider One is the second generation folding e-bike from this company, brand new for 2020.

Available in funky orange, subtle grey or high-tech white, it features a die-cast Aerospace Magnesium Alloy frame, rear suspension, boost throttle assist, disc brakes and a simple folding system.

The entry-level bike weighs 17.5kg, with upgraded parts reducing weight to around 14.5kg if required.

The 250W motor gives a top speed of about 15mph, with a range of around 30 miles.

