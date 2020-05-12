Nor-Tech 80 yacht tour: This outrageous muscle boat is truly one-of-a-kind

You won’t see many Nor-Tech 80s on the water, in fact they only built two and this is the only one with an open layout. Nick takes us on a full tour...

At this year’s Miami International Boat Show, Nick Burnham came across the kind of yacht that you’d only expect to find in this fabulously ostentatious city.

Lady Lisa is a Nor-Tech 80 and looks like a classic speedboat that’s been stretched to gigantic proportions.

However, stepping inside Nick finds a surprisingly spacious three-cabin interior, complete with three en-suites and a pantry.

Out on deck there is plenty of room for relaxing in the sun (or under the shade of a huge retractable bimini), but Nick saves the best for last, as we get to peek into Lady Lisa’s impressive engine room, where her twin 1,925hp Caterpillar engines reside.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 80ft (24.38m)

Built: 2011

Engines: Twin 1,925hp Caterpillar 32As

Fuel capacity: 990 gal (4,500 l)

Top speed: 55 knots

Cruising range: 468 miles at 47 knots

Asking price: $2,339,000 (ex. VAT)