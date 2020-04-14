Palm Beach GT60 yacht tour: The gentleman’s launch gets supersized

The latest offering from Palm Beach Motor Yachts boasts space, pace and grace in abundance. Nick takes us around the GT60...

Some boats try to be all things to all people and end up compromising in several areas, but the Palm Beach GT60 is much more focussed.

Launched earlier this year at the Miami International Boat Show, this new model is very much the gentleman’s yacht writ large, with more than enough space to accommodate a cruising couple and two guests in opulent comfort.

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around the majestic living quarters and equally well appointed engine room, which features lashings of rich woodwork and fine detailing as far as the eye can see.

Out on deck, the curvaceous design of the GT60 is unmissable, evoking the grand tourers of the automotive world that this range takes its name from.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 64ft (19.5m)

Beam: 17ft 2in (5.2m)

Draft: 3ft 9in (1.14m)

Displacement: 21.5 tonnes (47,400lbs)

Fuel capacity: 3,200l (704 gal)

Water capacity: 1,000l (220 gal)

Engines: Twin 725-1000hp Volvo Penta IPS

Top speed: 42 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Range: 600nm

Starting price: $2,900,000 (ex. VAT)