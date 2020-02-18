Predator 50 yacht tour: Sunseeker speed and style in a nutshell

It may be the smallest sportscruiser in the Sunseeker range (in fact it is!) but the Predator 50 is every inch a proper Sunseeker

Walking around the Sunseeker Predator 50, you may find yourself wondering how anyone could possibly want a bigger boat.

This 54ft sportscruiser is the smallest of its kind in the Sunseeker range, and yet it doesn’t skimp on space or style, with a sliding hardtop over the helm station, a fully-stocked saloon galley and two comfy cabins.

Nick took the opportunity to do a full tour of the Predator 50 at last year’s Cannes Boat Show, and in this extensive video he peeks into every nook and cranny.

If you’re a cruising couple who like to bring friends along with you (and you’ve got the better part of £1million burning a hole in your pocket) this impressive yacht takes some beating.

Specification

LOA: 54ft (16.48m)

Beam: 14ft 9in (4.48m)

Draught: 4ft 4in (1.33m)

Displacement (half load): 19 tonnes (41,888lbs)

Engines: Twin 600hp Volvo Penta D8s

Top speed: 32 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,800l (396 gal)

Water capacity: 430l (95 gal)

Cruising range at 21 knots: 235 miles

Price from: £850,000 (ex. VAT)