President 485 yacht tour: This 90s classic offers whole lot of boat for your money

It’s not often you see a well-preserved 48ft yacht for less than £200,000, but that’s exactly what Nick found in this yacht tour of a 1992 President 485.

In this video, Nick Burnham gives us the full tour of this aft-cabin boat, from its hugely versatile open-plan cockpit to the spacious interior, which boasts three guest cabins.

Sure, the interior styling is very much of its time, but with an asking price of £165,000, you could carry out a thorough refit and still have plenty of change leftover from a £200,000 budget.

This particular model got a price reduction to £129,950 before it was sold. At the time of writing, there are currently no other President 485s on the market, but it’s a good name to bear in mind the next time you’re shopping for a family yacht that’s not going to bring your bank manager out in a cold sweat.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 14.86m (48ft 9in)

Beam: 4.73m (15ft 6in)

Draft: 1.3m (4ft 3in)

Displacement: 21,000kgs (46,297 lbs)

Engines: Twin 485hp Caterpillar 3208TA shaftdrive diesels