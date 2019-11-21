Princess 43 yacht tour: This entry-level flybridge is pure class

It may be one of the smallest flybridge yachts that Princess has built in recent years, but there’s no compromise on quality with the Princess 43.

You can judge the quality of a brand by how it builds its smallest models and the compromises they are willing to make, and in the case of the Princess 43 it seems that compromising on quality is something the Plymouth-based yard simply doesn’t do.

This compact flybridge made such a big impression on our resident used boat guru Nick Burnham that he’s now dreaming of owning one himself.

On this yacht tour, Nick shows us all the nooks and crannies of this brilliantly put together boat, with thoughtful touches like wine bottle storage built into the saloon and a handy fridge next to the upper helm station.

The presence of a shaft-drive engine set-up and proper lazarette will delight traditionalists too. That dream yacht shopping list just got a little bit longer…

Specification

Length: 47ft 2in (14.4m)

Beam: 14ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: 2x 550hp Cummins QSB 6.7

Top speed: 30 knots

Built: 2018

Lying: Swanwick

Price: £665,000 (ex. VAT)