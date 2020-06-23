Princess 52 yacht tour: See inside a boat that uses every inch of space

Space is a valuable commodity on board mid-range yachts and Princess have used it well on their 52 flybridge - Nick Burnham shows us around…

Versatility is the name of the game on board the Princess 52, as Nick reveals in this typically extensive yacht tour video.

This mid-range flybridge is packed with clever design features that help you make the most of the space on board, from the swivelling coffee table/dining table in the saloon to the upper deck seating area that transforms into a sunpad by way of a sliding panel.

Moving below decks and the Princess 52 boasts two heads compartments and three proper guest cabins all with plenty of headroom and storage space.

The finishing throughout is exemplary, even in the crew cabin and engine room, which is packed with sound deadening material, but then again that’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Princess Yachts.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

Length: 55ft 9in (16.7m)

Beam: 16ft 7in (4.75m)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta D11s

Top speed: 31 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Built: 2017

Location: Swanwick

Price: £850,000 (ex. VAT)