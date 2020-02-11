Princess V40 yacht tour: Inside the smallest model in the Princess Yachts range

Does the smallest Princess on the market still contain the brand’s signature finesse? Nick takes a yacht tour of the entry-level V40 to find out

Some people will tell you that yachting is all about compromise and that as boats get smaller, the compromises get bigger. They obviously forgot to tell Princess Yachts.

In this yacht tour video, filmed at last year’s Southampton Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around the Princess V40, the smallest model in the Plymouth-based yard’s range, but none the poorer for its 42ft LOA.

An open-backed sportscruiser, the V40 features a sliding roof and a canvas canopy, so you can shut out the weather when necessary. Below decks, there are two decent-sized cabins and a combined saloon/galley in between them.

But it’s the small details that really impress on the V40, such as the leather stitching and stainless steel inserts, and Nick takes his time to linger over plenty of them.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 42ft 6in (12.98m)

Beam: 12ft 5in (3.81m)

Fuel capacity: 160 gal (730l)

Water capacity: 71 gal (322l)

Draught: 3ft 4in (1.02m)

Engines: Twin 330hp Volvo D6

Top speed: 38 knots

Price from: £325,000 (ex. VAT)