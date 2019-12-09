Princess V57 yacht tour: Family fun on the water and 36 knots on tap

Launched in 2013 as the V62’s little sister, the Princess V57 has aged well. Nick Burnham takes us on a full yacht tour of this 2014 model

Our latest yacht tour sees Nick in Mallorca and the Princess V57 that he’s visiting certainly blends in well with the balmy Balearic backdrop.

This yacht is all about having fun in the sun, from the high-low bathing platform at the rear, which is ideal for launching a tender and/or Jet Ski, to the vast sunpads on the bow.

Moving inside and the Princess V57 also boasts a very family-friendly layout, with three cabins, including a pair of bunk beds to starboard, which kids will love to hunker down in. There’s even a compact crew cabin back aft, which can double up as a lazarette when not in use.

Of course, since this is a Princess V Class yacht, it has to have the performance to go with the looks, and that is not a problem. This particular V57 is equipped with twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13 engines.

When we tested this set-up in early 2013, it delivered an impressive top speed of 36.5 knots on test – not bad for a boat that weighs 23 tonnes!

Specification

LOA: 17.92m (59ft 9in)

Beam: 4.65m (15ft 3in)

Displacement: 23 tonnes (50,706 lbs)

Engines: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13s

Top speed: 36.5 knots

Lying: Mallorca

Price: £775,000 (ex. VAT)