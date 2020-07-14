Sealine C430 tour: Adaptable yacht can transform into Med mode in seconds

Clever packaging allows the Sealine C430 to offer three good sized cabins and plenty of spaces for relaxing at anchor.

The C430 is a great example of Sealine’s modern design, with plenty of tricks and clever solutions to help you get more out of your boating experience.

In this video, Nick shows us around a 2019 model that’s available for sale with TBS Boats at Mercury Yacht Harbour on the Hamble.

With canvas covers to enclose the cockpit, this is a very much a year-round boat, but the fold-up window aft of the galley and the electric sunroof mean that it can quickly open up for some warm-weather entertaining too.

Out on deck, there’s a neat foredeck area with an adjustable sunpad and a clever seating nook right up by the bow.

Below decks, the C430’s design is particularly impressive, as Sealine’s designers have managed to fit in three practical cabins and two decent heads compartments each with its own separate shower cubicle.

The options list is lengthy too, meaning owners can spec out their C430 with a full-beam mid-cabin, larger engines or even a high-low bathing platform.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 43’0” (13.11m)

Beam: 13’9” (4.20m)

Draught: 3’5” (1.05m)

Displacement: 13,300kgs (29,321 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,100l (241gal)

Water capacity: 450l (98.7gal)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS500

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Built: 2019

Location: Hamble

Price: £499,000