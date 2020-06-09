One of the first Sunseeker sportscruisers to be fitted with a sliding hardtop, the Portofino 47 has stood up well to the test of time

The vicissitudes of style mean that not all sportscruisers grow old gracefully, but the Sunseeker Portofino 47 certainly has.

In this video, Nick shows us around this 14-year-old yacht, which impresses all the way from the clever fold-out cockpit table to the neat anchor locker on the foredeck.

This particular Portofino 47 was fitted out with V-drive engines, which frees up more space for the amidships guest cabin.

Given that it’s a 2006 boat, this model has aged well, and the state of the fixtures and fittings is testament to Sunseeker’s build quality as well as the owner’s fastidiousness.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 47ft (14.33m)

Beam: 14ft 6in (4.42m)

Draft: 3ft 1in (0.95m)

Displacement: 18.3 tonnes (40,345 lbs)

Engine: Twin 575hp Volvo Penta D9

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 24 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,310 litres (288 gal)

Water capacity: 340 litres (75 gal)

Built: 2006

Location: Torquay

Price: £235,000 (inc. VAT)