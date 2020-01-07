Sunseeker San Remo yacht tour: Step on board a sleeker Sunseeker

The precursor to the current Predator 50, the Sunseeker San Remo was a very popular for the Poole yard in its heyday, and it's easy to see why, with its sleek profile and aggressive exterior styling

In this video, Nick takes us on a full tour, inspecting everything from the cabins to the engine bay, where a pair of Volvo Penta IPS 600 units reside.

Highlights on board the Sunseeker San Remo include a vast aft sunpad and a retractable sunroof that allows for the wind-in-your hair driving experience.

Accommodation for four is offered in considerable comfort, with both cabins getting an en-suite and the master suite taking up the full 14ft beam that the San Remo offers.

As an added bonus, the forecabin has a scissor berth, which is ideal for kids. Elsewhere, the clever hydraulic transom lifts up to provide storage for that all-important Williams 325 jet tender.

We’re sure you’ll agree, it’s quite an impressive 50ft package…

Specification

LOA: 51ft 10in (15.8m)

Beam: 14ft 1in (4.3m)

Draught: 4ft 4in (1.34m)

Displacement: 16,566kgs (36,521lbs)

Engines: Twin 435hp Volvo Penta IPS 600

Top speed: 30 knots

Fuel capacity: 1,320l (290 gal)

Water capacity: 322l (71 gal)

Built: 2014

Lying: Southampton

Price: £579,950 (inc. VAT)