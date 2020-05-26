Sunseeker Tomahawk 41 yacht tour: Inside Sir Roger Moore’s boat

Sunseeker and James Bond films go hand-in-hand, but this one was actually owned by 007 himself – Sir Roger Moore

The venerable actor kept his Sunseeker Tomahawk 41 in Monaco and cruised the South of France aboard it, enjoying a lifestyle befitting his on-screen persona.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us aboard and reveals some of the modifications and personalisations that Sir Roger carried out.

These include a pair of Cummins Mercruiser 250hp turbo diesel engines, which he had fitted to give her a top speed of 31 knots.

As Nick explains, the name K is a tribute to the Swedish-born Danish socialite Kristina Tholstrup, who married Moore in 2002.

The layout and styling are classic Sunseeker, with a winged radar arch and two aft-facing sunloungers in the cockpit – perfect for watching your wake ripple out behind you with a drink in hand.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 43ft (13.11m)

Beam: 10ft (3.05m)

Draft: 3ft 6in (1.07m)

Displacement: 7 tonnes (15,432 lbs)

Engine: Twin 250hp Cummins 6BTAs

Top speed: 31 knots

Fuel capacity: 780 litres (172 gal)

Water capacity: 135 litres (30 gal)

Built: 1995

Location: Torquay

Price: £89,950 (inc. VAT)